Nasser al-Khater is the chairman of the organizing committee for the World Cup in Qatar. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images

The Qatar World Cup organizers told the English and Welsh federations to focus on their teams rather than demanding compensation for migrant workers and took the opportunity to send the message that drunken fans will be sent to special zones to sober up.

In a wide-ranging interview in Doha, organizing committee chairman Nasser Al Khater also told Sky News that lasting criticism of the tournament could be considered racist.

A few messages were given by the organizers: Gay fans will be welcome to show affection and rainbow flags, FIFA will have to decide if captains will wear “One Love” armbands while warning against “political messages” from teams, areas will be created for drunk fans to sober up and 95% of the tickets were sold.

The first World Cup in the Middle East kicks off on 19 November, the culmination of a 12-year journey since Qatar won a widely tarnished vote by FIFA, football’s international governing body.

During this period, Al Khater rose to the post of chief executive of the supreme committee that oversees Qatar’s planning and was in the firing line of criticism.

A group of European countries, including England and Wales, spent the run-up to the World Cup highlighting concerns over the plight of migrant workers and alleging inadequacies in Qatar’s compensation funding.

While World Cup organizers insist there were only three work-related deaths in the stadiums, concerns persist that more migrant workers have died in wider infrastructure works across Qatar, as all deaths are not fully investigated.

Al Khater shrugged off ongoing concerns about whether vote buying secured the rights to host the World Cup in the 2010 vote, saying he feels Qatar has been unfairly targeted in general.

Asked if he thought the criticism was racist, he replied: “I’m not going to go into what other people’s intentions are, I’m not going to go into other people’s minds and souls. But you know, who knows, possibly.”