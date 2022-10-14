Catholic movement against Bolsonaro gains strength

After the controversial and disrespectful visit of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the Basilica of Nossa Senhora Aparecida last Wednesday, 12, a group is gaining a voice on social networks. Catholics who do not support Bolsonaro repudiated the electoral act on a holy day.

After the negative repercussion, the candidate for reelection tried to appease the spirits of the religious. “I take this opportunity to thank Catholics throughout Brazil for their invaluable support. I know that I have my faults and sins, but the fight we are fighting is bigger than each of us,” he wrote.

On Twitter, the tag “Catholic does not vote for Jair” has already been cited almost 40 thousand times this Thursday, 13. Lula (EN) took advantage of the moment to stab the opponent. “Bolsonaro uses the name of God in vain.”

