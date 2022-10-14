Catholic movement against Bolsonaro gains strength

After the controversial and disrespectful visit of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the Basilica of Nossa Senhora Aparecida last Wednesday, 12, a group is gaining a voice on social networks. Catholics who do not support Bolsonaro repudiated the electoral act on a holy day.

After the negative repercussion, the candidate for reelection tried to appease the spirits of the religious. “I take this opportunity to thank Catholics throughout Brazil for their invaluable support. I know that I have my faults and sins, but the fight we are fighting is bigger than each of us,” he wrote.

– I take this opportunity to thank Catholics throughout Brazil for their invaluable support. I know that I have my faults and sins, but the fight we are fighting is bigger than each of us. May God enlighten our people at this decisive moment! https://t.co/9Orxf62hXo — Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) October 13, 2022

On Twitter, the tag “Catholic does not vote for Jair” has already been cited almost 40 thousand times this Thursday, 13. Lula (EN) took advantage of the moment to stab the opponent. “Bolsonaro uses the name of God in vain.”

Bolsonaro uses the name of God in vain. This week he was thrown out at the Círio de Nazaré because he wanted to campaign. And today his supporters got into a fight in Aparecida do Norte, because they went to take advantage of religion. — Lula 13 (@LulaOficial) October 12, 2022

Respect is fundamental in a society. I am Catholic, and therefore I must respect all religions and even those who do not profess any religion. Respect is my duty and not the other’s.

What happened yesterday in Aparecida is unacceptable. CATHOLIC DOES NOT VOTE FOR JAIR. — Ethel Maciel, PhD (@EthelMaciel) October 13, 2022

BOLSONARISM IS NOT OF GOD AND CATHOLIC DOES NOT VOTE FOR JAIR. Nothing justifies the riot they made at the Basilica of Aparecida and if you use a cloth to do so, you are equally wrong. Wake up while there’s still something to save. https://t.co/b1jleccRN4 — Zeh Dantas (@ZehDantas) October 13, 2022