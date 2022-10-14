CBF chose the ‘best’ referee for the best match of 2022. The angry final between Flamengo and Corinthians – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



Wilton Sampaio has already been warned.



He will be in the match with the highest risk of catimba of 2022.



The referee of the Goiana Federation, who will be one of the two Brazilian judges in the Qatar Cup, will referee Flamengo and Corinthians, on Wednesday, in the decision of the Copa do Brasil.



The CBF Arbitration Commission is very concerned about this game.



Because Flamengo and Corinthians are already waging a savage war behind the scenes.

The Corinthians administration intends to formally protest against the arbitration by Braulio da Silva Machado. Because of the most regretted bid of the year. The supposed penalty of Léo Pereira, in the first final of the Copa do Brasil, yesterday, in Itaquera.

Even more so after the VAR audio was released. Matheus Vidal crossed to the area in the 36th minute of the second half. The game was tied at 0-0. Yuri Alberto passes the ball, which hits the Flamengo defender’s hand. By the video referees there was a slight deflection in Léo Pereira’s belly, before hitting his hand. Hence, they consider it to be a normal play.

The CBF confirmed that there was no irregularity. Also because Léo Pereira had his arm down and was caught by surprise with Yuri Alberto’s “light cut”.

“According to the text of the game rules, this impact on the arm, which surprised the defending player, who had his arm in a natural position, is a normal game action, and should not be penalized by the referee”, disclosed the entity.

But President Duilio Monteiro Alves is outraged. And he goes on complaining, protesting frantically.

Worse than him, only Vítor Pereira, who claims that João Gomes should have been expelled yesterday. In addition to the penalty.

“In two decisions, more than 30 million Corinthians were harmed. It is necessary to talk about this. I will not talk about flowers. I want people to talk about it”, he said, very irritated.

Flamengo president Rodolfo Landim reacts accordingly. Complaining that João Gomes received the third yellow card unfairly and does not play in the final.

The red-black dome believes that the Corinthians leadership is trying to pressure referee Wilton Pereira. And he is sure that rival players will complain about any move, trying to “compensate” for the unmarked penalty.

Hence, they will also complain a lot. And maybe even officially for the CBF, due to the absence of João Gomes.

There will be catchphrases for each side.

The Arbitration Commission wants Wilton Pereira to put his firmer side, not accept as many complaints as he usually does. He technically is even one of the best in the country. The problem is on the disciplinary side.

The best part of Wilton Pereira is that he rarely consults VAR.

He usually supports his decisions.

Even the most difficult ones.

Raphaeu Claus, the other referee who will go to Qatar, is from the São Paulo Football Federation. The veto was natural.

The referee’s choice was well accepted by the clubs.

Which doesn’t mean much.

It is certain that it will be the best match of the year.

This said by the high command of arbitration in Brazil…



Ranking of the best teams in the world has 4 Brazilians in the top 10; Palmeiras is the 1st



