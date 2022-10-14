CBF defines Cup referee for Brazil Cup final between Flamengo and Corinthians

The return game of the final Brazil’s Cupin between Flamengo and Corinthianswill be refereed by Wilton Pereira Sampaio from Goiás.

The chosen one has been part of the FIFA team since 2013, being the Brazilian for the longest time on the current list. The professional was one of those chosen to referee the World Cup in Qatar, between November and December. Raphael Claus from São Paulo was also selected.

Video arbitration will be under the responsibility of Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro. Rounding out the team are assistants Bruno Raphael Pires, from Goiás, and Bruno Boschilia, from Paraná. They all belong to the top football body.

Attention to Wilton and Pablo will be redoubled, especially on the part of Corinthians, who complains a lot about the refereeing of the first game, which was led by Bráulio da Silva Machado, from Paraná, on the field, and Rodrigo D’Alonso, in video arbitration.

Timão complains about a touch of the ball in the arm of defender Léo Pereira, from Flamengo, during the second half. In audio released by CBF this Thursday (13) the professionals who were in the cabin indicate to Bráulio that there was a touch in the belly before.

The São Paulo club is studying to file a representation against the arbitration team.

Flamengo and Corinthians face each other next Wednesday (19), at 21:45 (Brasília time), at the Maracanã stadium. As the first leg ended in a goalless draw, if there is a winner in Rio de Janeiro, it will be the team that lifts the cup. In case of a tie by any result, the decision goes to penalties.