Check out 6 tips to save energy with air conditioning

For many people, especially those who live in regions where temperatures are usually high, air conditioning is an indispensable product. However, with the increase in charges in recent months, concerns arise about energy consumption.

A positive factor related to the consumption of electricity regarding the advancement of technologies. Currently, the intention of electronics companies is to bring to the market a super technological product that uses little energy. The strategy foresees the arrival of new customers.

The latest models of TCL air conditioners, for example, promise up to 75% savings compared to older ones. The company justifies this capability in automating the compressor according to the needs of the environment, which avoids energy spikes.

“We always seek to bring the most modern global technology to our consumers, and today we have state-of-the-art models on the market that deliver comfort to the user and at the same time excellent energy efficiency, without any surprises with the bill of sale. light at the end of the month,” said Nikolas Corbacho, Product Manager at SEMP TCL.

It is important to point out that the company has also released some tips that can save energy when using the air conditioner. Check it out below.

How to save energy using air conditioning?

Avoid the entry of sunlight into the air-conditioned environment; Close all doors and windows; Install the external air-conditioning compartment in an airy and shady environment; Adjust the temperature to around 23°C, which is the ideal temperature for human health; Keep the air filters clean, following the automatic indication of the device itself with the “Filter Cleaning Warning”; Finally, get the product with the ideal size according to your environment.

Find out how to get up to 100% off your energy bill

The Federal Government provides the program Electricity Social Tariff to Brazilians who wish to obtain discounts on their energy bill. Program beneficiaries can receive up to 100% discount on their electricity bill.

According to government data, currently 20 million families are served by the benefit.

Discount with the Social Rate

The rules of the Tarifa Social program establish that the discount percentage varies according to the energy consumption in the residence.

Thus, the lower the consumption, the greater the discount. Check the discount table:

Consumption of up to 30 kWh per month – 65%;

Consumption between 31 and 100 kWh per month – 40%;

Consumption between 101 and 220 kWh per month – 10%.

It is worth mentioning that indigenous and quilombola families receive greater discounts on their energy bills.

Check the discount table for this group:

Consumption of up to 50 kWh per month – 100%;

Consumption between 51 and 100 kWh per month – 40%;

Consumption between 101 and 220 kWh per month – 10%.

Who can receive the benefit?

According to the program rules, check who can receive the discounts:

Be disabled and beneficiary of the BPC (Continued Payment Benefit); or

Be elderly aged 65 or over;

Compose a family registered in the CadUnique (Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government);

(Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government); Have monthly family income per person equal to or less than half the minimum wage (R$ 606); or

Have a gross monthly income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,363), having a family member with a disease or a serious disability requiring permanent use of electrical appliances for treatment.