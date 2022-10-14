Check Out the Highlights of the Fall-Winter Edition of Bal Harbor Shops Magazine | Partner Brands

A miscellany of fashion, gastronomy, accounts of personalities and luxury: this is what the new edition of the biannual magazine Bal Harbor, a publication of Bal Harbor Shops, promises. Want to peek at some of the highlights?

The title gives us an intimate cover interview with model Hilary Rhoda, who recalls moments from the beginning of her career; a euphoric story about Burberry’s first Bal Harbor Shops store; Carolyn Travis, the magazine’s new publisher, personal and touching account of her lifelong relationship with the mall; the start of a new phase for Brazilian jewelry company Ara Vartanian at BHS; the opening of a branch of the ABA restaurant; and other fashion highlights, such as a full page focused on inspirations with Pantone’s color of the year and the launch of a capsule collection signed by Cara Delevingne as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.

A tour of the Bal Harbor Shops news

Jewelry designer Ara Vartanian

The open-air mall, located in an enclave of the same name in Miami Beach, in the United States, is a true stronghold of luxury, fashion and lifestyle, filled with attractions for tourists from all over the world. There, the welcome to the coldest seasons of the year in the northern hemisphere is full of news, starting with the opening of the first Burberry store in the complex. Italian architect Vincenzo De Cotiis was responsible for translating the brand’s codes into mirrored ceilings, metallic wall railings and monochromatic checkered floors that give the space a prismatic feel.

“Entering the door is a sudden shock, radically different from the outside world, but also as welcoming as coming home. The space resonates between crisp geometries and angled perspectives, and each room unfolds from one to the other as it winds its way through the space. Ultimately, this creates intimate and familiar environments,” says De Cotiis. In addition to the British brand, Italian Gucci will also expand its boutique at BHS, which will now feature a new private shopping area to offer more discreet experiences to customers.

ABA's hamachi with roasted avocado

And there’s a Brazilian brand arriving there: the newest addition to the space is a flagship by Ara Vartanian. With a team of 70 people to help him cut the classic inverted black diamonds that are the symbol of the brand, the jeweler revealed that he was excited about the new challenges: “We still have a lot to do. The younger generation are really conscientious shoppers. We have to be ready for them – and we are.” The store will be well accompanied by successful designs such as the two-finger ring that has already been seen on the hands of Naomi Campbell and Anne Hathaway.

The gastronomic novelties were also not left out of the new edition of the magazine. Bringing Mediterranean cuisine to the leafy aisles of Bal Harbor Shops, renowned chef CJ Jacobson opens the third unit of his ABA restaurant on the first floor of the place, which, in Hebrew, means “father”. The restaurant’s menu is still under construction, but the expectation is that the chef will bring his hamachi with roasted avocado, in addition to other dishes that will be developed from local ingredients and seasonal flavors.

Autumn-winter fashion highlights

Cara Delevigne + Karl Lagerfeld capsule collection

The vehicle brought relevant highlights from the fashion universe, such as the first capsule collection by supermodel Cara Delevingne for Karl Lagerfeld’s brand. ‘Cara Loves Karl’ was released worldwide on September 8 and features some reinterpretations of the German designer’s pieces and models. genderless made with sustainable materials — always combined with Cara’s sense of humor. Another article brings inspirations from items in the color of the year chosen by Pantone, the violet Veri Peri.

The cover and the new publisher of the magazine, Carolyn Travis

Finally, the main characters of the issue are women: model Hilary Rhoda, who stars on the second cover published this year, and Carolyn Travis, publisher of the magazine who starts to sign the letter to the reader. Both, in intimate accounts, make a nod to the fashion universe that permeates Bal Harbour. Carolyn highlights the affective relationships created within its cozy structure and recalls the beginning of her relationship with the mall: “Customers have an affective and generational relationship with the mall, which is so beautiful to see. It is a long-term relationship, in which many came with their grandparents and today they bring their children, working as a rescue to the good memories of the past. I feel that way too, because I used to go there when I was little with my grandparents and today I take my son for a walk here.”

Model Hilary Rhoda recalled the beginning of her career: “Growing up in a place where practically everyone went to college, my path was kind of scary and unknown. But as soon as I graduated from high school, I moved to New York and didn’t tell my friends about it until after I arrived,” she summarized. In the exclusive chat, Hilary also opened up details about her routine, her favorite beauty products and highlighted the role of physical activity in her life, remembering the period when she was a ballerina. “That [o balé] it really gave me the foundation to know how to move my body for my work. Ballet and sport taught me the discipline necessary to have longevity in this career.”

Hilary Rhoda

Follow the link to follow the launch of the Fall-Winter 2022 issue of Bal Harbor Magazine and read past publications of the magazine