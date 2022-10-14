Child who was kidnapped on record is rescued in Mexico – News

The Mexican authorities announced this Thursday (13) the rescue of a child victim of a violent kidnapping, whose images went viral on social networks.

Security cameras recorded the moment when two subjects get out of a car and point a gun at a woman walking with a boy, forcing him to get into the vehicle.

From another angle, the video shows how one of the attackers hits the mother with a pistol, takes her belongings and then appears to give her instructions with threatening gestures, before fleeing in a car. Everything happens in about 30 seconds.







The undersecretary of Public Security, Ricardo Mejía, confirmed that the victims of the attack were a child and his mother, residents of a municipality in the State of Mexico.

“The ransom of a 9-year-old boy kidnapped on October 10 […]while going to school with his mother, was completed,” Mejía said during the Mexican president’s morning conference.





Mejía added that seven members of the criminal organization that held the child in captivity had been arrested. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of 4 million pesos (just over R$1 million).

Three properties were searched in the operation, the undersecretary said.

Crime in Mexico is mainly driven by drug trafficking cartels, but also by organizations that practice crimes such as kidnapping and extortion.

The fight against drug cartels, militarized since the end of 2006, generated an escalation of violence that reached about 340 thousand deaths.



