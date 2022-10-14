China’s biggest chip maker asks US officials to step aside

support the 247

Sputnik – Beijing-based Naura Technology has asked its American engineers to stop working on research projects. The act is in retaliation for Washington’s policy of restricting the involvement of US citizens in the development or production of chips in China.

In an internal notice, the Beijing-based company asked its American engineers to stop working on research and development projects with immediate effect, a source told the South China Morning Post.

The warning came after US State Department regulation restricted the “ability of US persons to support the development or production” of chips at certain semiconductor manufacturing facilities located in China.

The latest restriction on the involvement of US citizens in chip development in China is part of a sweeping regulation released by Washington that includes stringent and extensive export controls to slow China’s semiconductor industry.

US chip equipment suppliers are pulling their US employees out of Chinese facilities, including the country’s top memory chip maker, Yangtze Memory Technologies.

Washington’s decision to cover US persons or individuals in trade sanctions against China marked an escalation of previous measures, which only covered goods and technologies.

The United States has expanded controls on supercomputer and semiconductor exports for 31 entities located in China. The measure aims to end the transfer of American technologies obtained by Chinese companies and passed on to the Chinese Armed Forces.

