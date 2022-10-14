Church of Scientology spied on Nicole Kidman and celebrated divorce from Tom Cruise

Former Scientologist Mike Rinder revealed in his book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology (A Billion Years: My Escape from a Lifetime in the High Echelon of Scientology) that the Church of Scientology leadership encouraged and celebrated the end of the marriage between Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

The two were married between 1990 and 2001 and adopted two children, Isabella Cruise and Connor Cruise, aged 29 and 27 respectively.

In the book, Rinder reveals that the Church of Scientology’s greatest leader, David Miscavige, was afraid that Cruise might leave the church while he was shooting the movie. Eyes Wide Shut next to Nicole.

So Miscavige sent a personal aide — named Marty Rathbun — who was also a member of the church’s elite, so he could have a talk with Cruise backstage.

The objective was to convince the actor to participate in a ritual known as ‘audience’, in which the person undergoes a process of ‘reflection’ on his own life with the aim of leaving the ‘negativities’ behind and reaching ‘clarity’. ‘.

But what does this have to do with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s wedding?

According to the aforementioned book, after going through this process, Tom Cruise ended up returning to Scientology and this triggered a crisis in their marriage.

That’s because, despite having converted to the church, Nicole was never one of the most assiduous churchgoers and didn’t have the same beliefs as Cruise. This, of course, made the religious leaders uncomfortable.

“Had she not been Tom Cruise’s wife, she would never have been accepted as part of the church and involved with people at the highest levels of Scientology,” states the author in the book.

Another problem for the church is that Nicole’s father was a psychologist, a profession that Scientology repudiates.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The situation reached such an abusive edge that Rathbun even hired celebrity investigator Anthony Pellicano to follow Kidman and even wiretap her phone calls.

At the time of their divorce, Miscavige celebrated by saying that he was happy that Nicole’s negative influence would not drive Tom Cruise away from the church again.

After Page Six published the note releasing information from Rinder’s book, an aide to the Church of Scientology wrote a statement denying that the church did any spying on Nicole Kidman’s life and saying that the book’s author and former member he was a dishonest liar who just wanted to make money off the story.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.