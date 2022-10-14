Coffee Maker Promotion 3 Hearts of October Pink is a scam; protect yourself | Social networks

The coup by Cafeteira 3 Corações returned to WhatsApp this month. This time, the fraudulent message – which is already old and had reappeared earlier in February – claims that the promotion would be an action referring to Pink October, the breast cancer awareness campaign. Data from Google Trends, a tool that monitors the main searches made on Google, indicate that there has been a sudden increase in searches for terms such as “pink october 3 hearts”, “pink october 3 hearts promotion” and “coffee maker 3 pink october hearts” in the last seven days.

The message has been circulating on WhatsApp since mid-2020, and then returns with reference to other commemorative dates. According to 3 Corações itself in an official positioning made on Twitter, the alleged promotion is not linked to the brand and, therefore, “it is a coup”. Upon receiving the message, the user must answer a questionnaire that asks for various data and then must forward the link to at least ten friends.

How to identify if a message you received is a scam

This type of methodology is common and serves to spread the coup more quickly. The data is requested so that it can later be used to apply other types of scams, such as account cloning, credit card cloning or even other frauds, such as a Pix scam – which is very common in scams involving phishing.

The message also uses the 3 Corações logo in an attempt to convey credibility. Some Twitter users reported falling for the 3 Hearts coffee maker scam. To protect yourself, it is important to follow some precautions.

Not opening links received by strangers on WhatsApp, for example, is a golden tip when it comes to keeping yourself safe from scams. Also, testing the addresses in a link checker is another attitude that can prevent you from falling for scams. To do this, just access “https://www.psafe.com/dfndr-lab/pt-br/” (without quotes) and then paste the address that was received. If it is a scam, the site will warn you.

Another action that can ensure that you do not fall for scams is to check the brands’ official websites for any reference to the novelty in question. On the 3 Corações website, for example, there is no indication that a promotion involving a coffee maker is currently taking place – which indicates that the WhatsApp message is not a legitimate campaign.

With information from Google Trends

