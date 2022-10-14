Colombian jewel can play in Bahia ‘city’

The player has been attracting attention for a long time and European clubs are keeping an eye out

O Bahia is yet another club entering the transition to the SAF project. Months with speculation and a lot of proposal after part of the tricolor crowd announced one of the City Group .

The acquisition of the Arab group is worth R$1 billion for 90% of the Brazilian team. Even so, it is still under analysis by the deliberative council of the Bahia . Until the conclusion of the project, the club will promote actions to clear the doubts of the fans.

Thus, an event called the Bahia SAF which will be open to the public, provided for a question and answer round with the sport’s management and finance consultant.

It is worth remembering that the group city has a cluster of teams around the world, having the Manchester City it’s the Bahia the most important.

In this way, the group is moving in the Marketplacefor a SAF to be accepted by fans. One of the player options is a 21-year-old Colombian attacking midfielder Daniel Ruiz of millionaires gives Colombia. What can paint the City group.

The athlete is formed is formed by the Fortress of Colombia and arrived at millionaires for loan. After a while, he exercised the call option. Thus, the player is considered an important part of the team.

There, he has already scored 12 goals and distributed 18 assists in 90 matches, in addition to helping with some individual plays.

Left-handed 10 is observed by several European giants, such as the Barcelona, ​​Benfica, Porto and Manchester City . Before going to England, the destination should be the Bahian tricolor. His contract ends in the year 2024, with a fine of 10 Million Euros.

According to Guilherme Bellintani, president of Bahia, this is not yet the focus. “We still don’t even have a discussion for an athlete in 2023, the only focus now is to move up to the series a”