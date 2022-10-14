Comedy with Julia Roberts and George Clooney hits theaters

New films hit the posters in cinemas in the capital, including Ticket to Paradise, a comedy that features Julia Roberts and George Cloney as an ex-couple who is faced with the complicated task of preventing their daughter, blind in love, from committing the same mistake they’ve made in the past – DaWorking Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, Ticket to Heaven is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.

See the trailer:

In addition to Ticket to Paradise, the extended version of Spider-Man Homecoming arrives in theaters.

Check out the trailer:

See more movies in theaters:



no, don’t look

The new horror from director Jordan Peele arrives in theaters in Roraima. Diteror redefined the modern horror genre with “Foge” and “Us”. Now, Peele returns with a new horror thriller “No, Don’t Look.” The film reunites Peele and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (“Run,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”), joining Keke Palmer (” The Hustlers”) and Oscar-nominated Steven Yeun (“Minari,” “Okja”), as residents of a lonely rural California village witness an astonishing and chilling discovery.







The film has sessions at Cine Super K, Cine Araújo and Play Arte.



The legendary Warrior Dog

Evil feline villain Ika Chu (Ricky Gervais) and his henchman Ohga (George Takei) prepare to put a terrible plan in motion that could wipe out the town of Kakamucho. The task of combating this danger is taken up by Hank (Michael Cera), a dog who dreams of being a great samurai. He ends up convincing Jimbo (Samuel L. Jackson), a cat who was once a great warrior, to become his mentor, which starts an incredible friendship between the two.

See the trailer:

Film has sessions at Cine Super K



After After the Promise

The “Hessa” couple is growing up and may never be the same again. Although they’ve already faced countless adversities, will the final chapter bring a fairy-tale ending or will it destroy their passionate and toxic relationship? Tessa is no longer the sweet, naive girl she used to be. She understands all the emotions that are building in Hardin and knows that she is the only one who can calm him down when he explodes. He needs her, but does she need him?

Film has sessions at Cine Super K





A place far away from here





Kya is an abandoned girl who had to raise herself in the North Carolina swamp. For years, rumors of “The Marsh Girl” have haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and intelligent Kya from her community. Attracted to two young men in town, Kya opens up to a new and exciting world, but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately considered the prime suspect. As the case unfolds, the truth about what happened becomes increasingly nebulous, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lie in the swamp.







See the trailer:









Film has sessions at Cine Super K

Orphan 2: The Origin

Leena Klammer/Esther Albright (Isabelle Fuhrman) is back to show us her wicked and unstable mind. In this prequel to the original 2009 film, after orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric clinic, Esther travels to the United States posing as the missing daughter of a wealthy family that has been looking for a girl for four years.

See the trailer:

Film has sessions at Cine Araújo and Playarte



Pinochio – The wooden boy

The carver Geppetto makes a puppet that suddenly comes to life. The old man calls his brilliant new friend Pinocchio. He loves to ride Geppetto’s loyal horse Tybalt, who also talks. One day, when the wooden boy helps stop a runaway circus wagon, a blue-haired girl named Bella catches his eye.





Film has sessions at Cine Araújo and Play Arte