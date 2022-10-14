Congressional Commission Investigating Capitol Attack Summons Trump to Testify | World

The US House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol on Thursday approved a subpoena to former President Donald J. Trump to testify about his role in the illegalities committed that day.

It was the former president who summoned his supporters to Washington on the day that members of Congress would certify the victory of his rival, Democrat Joe Biden, in the presidential election.

On January 6, 2021, around noon, in an impassioned speech in the heart of the capital, Trump urged his supporters to “fight like hell” against alleged “massive election fraud”. He then returned to the White House as the crowd launched an attack on Congress.

More than 850 people were arrested in the attack on Congress, which left 5 dead and 140 police officers injured.

Trump took more than three hours to ask supporters to leave Capitol Hill. “I understand your pain,” the then-President of the United States declared in a video posted on Twitter. “But you have to go home now.”

Entrenched in the White House’s private dining room, Donald Trump watched the attack on television “while his close advisers and family begged him to intervene,” described Democratic congresswoman Elaine Luria.

Trump is not expected to cooperate with the committee’s demands. On his social network Truth Network, he stated that the committee is a laughing stock.

He has already asked his allies not to cooperate, and argues that the former president has the right to keep their conversations secret (he says this is part of executive privilege).

Is it a crime to defy a subpoena from Congress in the US?

Yup. An 1857 law provides that failure to comply with a congressional subpoena can carry a penalty of 1 to 12 months. For this to happen, however, there are several protocols.

1: ‘Contempt of Congress’

The first step is up to the Legislature itself. Representatives must vote to determine whether a person has disrespected Congress. If this proposal is approved, the case is referred to the Department of Justice, so that a criminal case can be opened.

2: Department of Justice

The Justice Department then decides whether to bring criminal charges against the subpoena who refused to appear.

Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon faces up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $200,000 after being found guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a Jan. He is due to be sentenced on October 21.

Trump can appear for a closed-door deposition and refuse to answer questions, invoking his right to avoid self-incrimination. He can use legal maneuvers for a few months.

According to Republican Representative Liz Cheney, more than 30 witnesses have already taken this approach in the commission.

Trump may try to delay his departure until the end of the commission. The expectation is that the January 6 committee will be closed this year.

On November 8 there are elections for Congress. If the GOP dominates the House, they should do away with the commission.

Trump, 76, who has given several hints that he intends to run for president again in 2024, had to face an impeachment trial, accused by the lower house of encouraging the insurrection. The tycoon was acquitted by the Senate.

The committee is expected to deliver a report to Congress with its findings in the coming months.