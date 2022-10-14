Corinthians earns BRL 850,000 from Flamengo tickets; value will help fans at Maracanã | Corinthians

Corinthians raised almost R$ 850 thousand with the sale of tickets to Flamengo fans in the first game of the Copa do Brasil final, last Wednesday, when the teams drew 0-0. According to the borderô, 2,803 flamenguistas passed through the turnstiles in the visitors’ sector of Neo Química Arena.

The collection was divided between 1,443 full-price tickets (R$400) and another 1,360 for half-price tickets (R$200).

South Visitor Entire – R$ 577,200.00 (1,443 tickets);

South Visitor Half – R$ 272,000.00 (1,360 tickets).

The match had a record attendance at the Neo Química Arena, with 47,031 spectators. Gross income was BRL 4,665,153.00. Also according to the bordero, excluding discounts, Timão got R$ 3,007,999.34.

Income will help Maraca fans

Ticket sales for Corinthians fans for the Copa do Brasil final, against Flamengo, next Wednesday, at Maracanã, should start this Friday through the Fiel Torcedor system. For fans of the Carioca team, tickets are sold out.

For Timão fans, the ticket will cost R$90, instead of the original R$400. The club will use the BRL 850,000 raised at its home with the flamenguistas to pay part of the ticket price: BRL 310 for full-price tickets and BRL 110 for half-price tickets.

Timão is entitled to 6% of the ticket load available at Maracanã.

– We understand that it is a very big game. Fans cannot afford the cheapest ticket at R$400. We had almost two thirds of the Arena with prices below R$70 for our fans in the first leg. These are the discounts of the faithful fan. We decided to help those who go to Maracanã – explained President Duílio Monteiro Alves on Thursday.

– We had higher income in the visiting area for charging what Flamengo will charge us. With this recipe, we’re going to help Fiel because we really need her. I’m sure we will play a great game and they will be there to push – said the president, after the release of the bust of Basilio at the club.

