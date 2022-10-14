Corinthians lineup: Maycon and youth from the base do their last training session to face Goiás | Corinthians

Corinthians ended, on Friday morning, the preparation for the game against Goiás, at 7 pm this Saturday, at Estádio da Serrinha, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. It is Timão’s last commitment before the second final of the Copa do Brasil, next Wednesday, at Maracanã, against Flamengo.

Thinking about the decision, coach Vítor Pereira should choose an alternative team for this confrontation. A certain change will be the presence of Carlos Miguel in the goal, with Cássio spared again, as in last Saturday’s game against Athletico.

Read too:

+ Vítor Pereira rotates team and “detaches” from medallions in decisions

+ Corinthians loses for the first time in the Women’s Libertadores

Maycon, a midfielder recovered from injury, participated normally in the activities and should gain minutes on the field against Goiás. Rafael Ramos and Júnior Moraes are two other similar cases, and the first one is more likely to enter the weekend.

1 of 3 Bruno Melo, Maycon, Júnior Moraes and Lucas Piton in training this Friday at Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Bruno Melo, Maycon, Júnior Moraes and Lucas Piton in training this Friday at Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

In addition, this Friday’s training had a greater presence of players from the basic categories. The following activities were completed: goalkeeper Kauê (2004), right-back Léo Mana (2004); midfielder Biro (2004); and forwards Arthur Sousa (2003) and Wesley (2005).

Of these, Léo Mana, Guilherme Biro, Arthur Sousa and Wesley have already made their debut in Vítor Pereira’s team.

+ More news from Corinthians

Thinking about it, a probable lineup of Corinthians for the game against Goiás has Carlos Miguel, Rafael Ramos, Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Maycon, Ramiro and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Mateus Vital and Yuri Alberto (Róger Guedes).

On the field, in this Friday’s training, Vítor Pereira and the commission did a work of confrontation in reduced field and a dead ball activity, as described by the press office of the club.

2 of 3 Guilherme Biro at Corinthians professional training this Friday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Guilherme Biro at Corinthians professional training this Friday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Watch: all about the Corinthians at Globo, sportv and ge

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!