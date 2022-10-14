Corinthians official confirms the creation of a new plan for Fiel Torcedor

The superintendent of marketing and innovation at Corinthians, José Colagrossi, anticipated and gave details of the creation of a new plan for Fiel Torcedor. The director gave an interview this Friday, during the inauguration of the bust of the idol Basilio, in Parque São Jorge.

According to the director, the new category will have a very affordable price, with a good guarantee of benefits. In addition, there is a plan to serve fans who do not reside in São Paulo or even in Brazil.

“Is ready. It will be part of the new Faithful Fan. giving a spoiler here, we’re going to create a new category, which doesn’t exist today, which doesn’t have ticket discounts, of course, but it has a lot of other benefits, at a very affordable price. Even those who live here in São Paulo but don’t want to see the game, or want to go to a little game. This is in the program, in the planning, it will be done and when we announce it this month or next month, this is the news. There will be a plan for those who are outside São Paulo, outside Brazil, but want to be a Loyal Fan and have benefits. You will pay much less, there is no score, there is no ticket discount since the program is not designed for that, but for other benefits“, said Colagrossi.

Recently, the Fiel Torcedor system was the subject of controversy among Corinthians fans on social media, in an attempt by the club to control possible scalper accounts on the platform. Colagrossi spoke about the measure and explained the events resulting from the act.

“We had over 400 blocked accounts. They weren’t finished, they were blocked. Giving the person a chance to speak. Until yesterday, only 10 people had complained about the block. We had less than 10 complaints. And people came to complain and we showed prints, Instagram, WhatsApp and asked: isn’t that you? Is this phone not yours? Then what will the guy say?”, opened Colagrossi.

Also according to the manager, the club must maintain its actions to combat foreign exchange. Finally, Colagrossi reaffirmed the club’s plans for the fan membership system for the next season.

“This is a job that has just begun. There were a lot of scalpers in the stadium yesterday, it doesn’t end with just one action. There has to be an action of educating the fans in this sense too, because whoever buys tickets from the exchanger is encouraging exchange. We also understand that there are many loyal fans who don’t have high scores and can’t go to every game, so when it opens 40/60+ people feel left out in the process and run to an alternative path to buy,” he said. .

“Our responsibility in the reorganization of Fiel Torcedor is to try to find a way so that even those who have low scores can compete to go to important games. Whether they will receive or not is obviously a situation of supply and demand. Anyway, we’re doing that and we hope to announce that this or next month a new program for 2023. We can’t announce it yet because we’re going to consult various aspects to fans across the SCCP Universe, there will be a final look from our president, who is interested and involved. on that and the idea is to change some things for the better. I can say that no one will lose a point and that will continue, because it is not fair to change. His loyalty to the club cannot be ignored.”

See more at: Corinthians Board of Directors, Fiel Torcedor and Torcida do Corinthians.