Corinthians prepares list of layoffs for 2023; see names

Four players should not be part of the Corinthians squad next season: defender Robson Bambu, left-back Bruno Melo and midfielders Cantillo and Xavier.

Although at Timão the focus is on the final of the Copa do Brasil, the club follows its planning for 2023, and this does not only include signings, but also layoffs.

With the salary sheet close to BRL 20 million per month, one of the goals of the club’s management is to reduce this amount or, at least, to repeat what was done last year, when the team ‘got rid’ of players who were leaning against and incorporated the cast with signings that would arrive to play.

The quartet that tops the list of layoffs has different realities. Robson and Melo, for example, are on loan from other clubs and will be returned at the end of the Brasileirão. Xavier has a contract with Corinthians until the end of next year and should not be renewed. Cantillo enters the case of athletes who have a high salary, he never presented what was expected when the alvinegra team hired him and is not having a good phase.

The Corinthians board, therefore, must go in search of interested parties to buy him or even admit to lending the Colombian midfielder to a club that is willing to pay the salaries in full.

Other athletes can be included in this ‘dismissal list’, they are: midfielders Ramiro and Roni, and attacking midfielder Mateus Vital.

However, this already involves the permanence, or not, of Vítor Pereira. In recent weeks, the Portuguese coach has participated more actively in the construction of Corinthians in football in 2023, but the conversations so far have been more to point out shortages in the squad so that the direction goes in search of reinforcements within a certain profile.

If Vítor stays at Timão, Ramiro and Vital should stay. The duo was on loan until the middle of this season, returned to the team in the second half and fell in the coach’s favor. For a long time, the club tried to find new destinations for the two athletes, but without success, which made them add the Corinthians squad when they were no longer expected.

For next year, Ramiro’s case is the most delicate, since he has a contract until the end of this season, and Corinthians has not talked to the athlete’s staff for renewal so far. Sitting down to argue in a player’s high moment can put Timão with a ‘knife to the neck’ when going to the table.

Roni, on the other hand, is in an unknown situation, regardless of the coach’s future. The 23-year-old is seen as negotiable by all sides, but he can be useful for the composition of the squad, whether with Vítor Pereira or another coach, especially in the face of a possible departure from Cantillo.

Losing the Colombian and also Roni would miss the ‘team’ of Corinthians midfielders. Because he is five years younger, a homegrown player and with greater potential for evolution and even marketing than Cantillo, Roni, who has a contract with Corinthians until December 2024, should only leave Timão next season if there is a good offer. for the club. In this case, no effort would be made to hold the player.

OTHER PROBLEMS

In addition to the athletes who make up the Corinthians squad at the moment, the People’s Team has six athletes who will return on loan at the end of this season: defender Léo Santos (Ponte Preta), midfielder Matheus Jesus (Ponte Preta), attacking midfielder Luan (Santos), and forwards Janderson (Grêmio), Jonathan Cafú (Cuiabá) and Mateus Davó (Bahia).

All of them have a link with Corinthians until the end of next year, but none of these athletes are part of the club’s plans for 2023.

The Corinthians management still dreams of profiting, even if very little, with some athletes, such as Léo Santos and Davó, who are names and have had recent investments in the international market. In the case of the others, getting a new loan to get rid of salaries at the last contract is already seen as a good deal for the Corinthian leadership.

Four other players who are on loan are also at the end of their contracts with Timão and will be free on the market at the end of this year: defender/left-back Danilo Avelar (América-MG), midfielders Thiaguinho (Botafogo-SP) and Fessin (Ponte Preta), and striker Matheus Matias (Ponte Preta).

Goalkeeper Ivan, and strikers Gustavo Mantuan and Rodrigo Varanda are other assets that Timão has ceded to other clubs, but these have a valid loan contract until the middle of next season. The first two are at Zenit, from Russia, while the latter currently wears the shirt of Akritas Chlorakas, from Cyprus.