Corinthians reappears after a tie in the final; reserves begin preparation to face Goiás | Corinthians

Corinthians started this Thursday the preparation to face Goiás, in a game valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship, this Saturday, at 19h, in Serrinha, in Goiânia. The team will go to the field with reservations, with an eye on the final game of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo, on the 19th.

The delegation leaves for the capital of Goiás this Friday, after the activity. Coach Vitor Pereira has not yet defined the lineup, but will use more “fresh” players. That is, those who are more rested to arrive with maximum force in Rio de Janeiro.

The athletes who played for more than 45 minutes against Flamengo last Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena, stayed inside the CT Joaquim Grava for a regenerative work. The others went to the field for the activity led by the Portuguese.

Some base athletes were called to complete the activity. They were: goalkeeper Wesley (2002), right-back Léo Mana (2004), midfielder Biro (2004), and forwards Arthur Sousa (2003) and Wesley (2005).

It is still not possible to know what the lineup will actually be, to be defined only in this Friday’s activity. Even so, it is possible to imagine Corinthians with names like Rafael Ramos, Maycon, Lucas Piton, Ramiro, Mateus Vital among others in the starting lineup.

