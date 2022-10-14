Corinthians sends official letter to CBF and demands punishment for video referees: “Nonconformism” | Corinthians

Corinthians formalized, through a letter sent to CBF this Thursday, its dissatisfaction with the refereeing team of the first game of the Copa do Brasil final, against Flamengo, played last Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena, in Sao Paulo.

The match ended 0-0, and was marked by a move that the hosts understood to have been a penalty not scored by referee Bráulio da Silva Machado.

Red-black defender, Léo Pereira touched the ball with his hand inside the area in the second half of the duel, but nothing was scored because the video referee considered that there was a deflection in the player’s belly and the movement, therefore, would have been natural of the ball dispute.

In the official letter, Timão charged the video refereeing team with punishment, citing that the speeches heard in the audio released by the entity are “totally disconnected” from the images of the bid.

Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira was responsible for the video refereeing, but it was from Helton Nunes, the VAR assistant in the match, the information for the field referee Bráulio da Silva Machado that the ball had slipped into Léo Pereira’s belly before hitting in hand.

The move infuriated the Corinthians board, led by President Duilio Monteiro Alves, who considers the possible infraction in itself to be interpretative, but is not satisfied with the fact that it has been said that the ball slips in the belly. Duilio understands that there was a blunder by the VAR, since, thus, the move was not even seen by the field judge on the monitor.

CBF releases VAR audio of Léo Pereira’s bid in the match between Corinthians vs Flamengo

– I would like to ask a question of text interpretation here: I made it clear that I am not discussing whether or not there was a penalty, that is interpretation, although there is never a criterion and I think it was a clear penalty. What I put is the absurdity that was passed on to us that the ball hits the belly and not the hand. That said by the VAR. This is nonsense. There’s no way not to see that the ball hits only in the hand. It’s not crying. We just want things to be defined on the field – said Duilio, this Thursday.

With the guidance of the referees in the cabin, Bráulio ordered the match to continue and did not score a penalty. After the game, coach Vitor Pereira even joked and said that he could only have hit his belly if it had been his, as he gained “two kilos” since his arrival in Brazil.

Also in the official letter, Corinthians reiterated its “nonconformity” with the decision and the fact that it left open the discussion whether or not it was a penalty, protesting the fact that the non-analysis of the video was caused by a touch on the belly that would not have happened.

Sandro Meira Ricci criticizes VAR analysis in the Brazilian Cup final: “Bad”

See the full official note:

“The Sport Club Corinthians Paulista goes public to reiterate his repudiation of the conduct of the refereeing team in the first game of the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, on the night of last Wednesday (12) at Neo Química Arena.

After the release of the audio of the analysis of the VAR booth on the penalty kick in favor of the Corinthiansit was confirmed a sequence of speeches and decisions without any connection with what was seen in the images.

At no time does the ball hit the Flamengo defender’s belly – it only hits the arm. The guidance given by the VAR booth was completely wrong and prevented any review.

Faced with such a disparity between what the images presented and what happened next, the Corinthians understood it necessary to defend its rights and demand action from the Arbitration Commission.

Therefore, it sent a letter to the CBF on Thursday afternoon (13) with the intention of pointing out the serious flaws, demanding trained professionals and demanding urgency in the standardization of criteria.

The document reiterates our nonconformity with the conduct of refereeing and reinforces our constant performance and vigilance, so that the result of the finals is defined on the field.

The club will spare no effort in defending its legitimate interests.”

