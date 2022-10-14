Corinthians ‘sighs’ dream for Maycon stay and rides boat to send four names away

In 3rd place in the Brasileirão Serie A with 54 points, Corinthians has two chances to win a spot in the next edition of Conmebol Libertadores. The first is for the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, and the second is for the straight points championship. The objective of qualifying for the main tournament in the Americas could be a watershed for Alvinegro Paulista.

Like Vitor Pereira, the permanence of other players is also an unknown. The planning of Alvinegro Praiano’s board for 2023 seems to have already started, as some athletes received a signal to look for a new destination next season. Robson Bambu and Cantillo were previously reported.

In addition to the duo, who also entered this boat were left-back Bruno Melo and steering wheel Xavier. Along these lines, the SCCP would be completing a list of four exits right off the bat, in order to turn the year around, oxygenating the squad for stays and arrivals. One of the dreams of the Corinthian high dome is nothing new.

The fact is that a wing of the direction, led by Duílio Monteiro Alves, believes that it may be possible for the athlete to “stay”: “At the end of the year we will see if there is the will of the player. Corinthians’ will to remain exists, either by buying or taking out a new loan, I don’t know which model. Maycon, due to injuries, has played little this year, but he is an incredible player”, said the president on another occasion.

Timão still has one game before the final for the Copa do Brasil, at Maracanã. Valid for the 32nd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, the clash against Goiás takes place at Haile Pinheiro, on Saturday night (15), at 19:00 (Brasilia time)and worth staying in the G-4.