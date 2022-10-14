Cruzeiro is scheduled with news for a duel with Vila Nova for Serie B

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Martin Varini leads Cruzeiro this Friday (14) against Vila Nova

With several new features, Cruzeiro is set to face Vila Nova. The teams will face each other this Friday (10/14), at 8:30 pm, at the Onsio Brasileiro Alvarenga (OBA) stadium, in Goinia, for the 35th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Despite being absent from the pitch in this match, coach Paulo Pezzolano selected Raposa with five changes compared to the team that was defeated 3-1 by Sport, at Ilha do Retiro, in Recife, in the last round of the competition.

The news in the defense is due to the return of Z Ivaldo in the place of Lucas Oliveira (suspended) and Lus Felipe in place of Geovane Jesus. Jaj will play the right wing instead of Wesley Gasolina (with an injury to the back of his right thigh), while Kaiki won the position of Marquinhos Cipriano on the left.

In midfield, Machado returns from suspension and resumes the position occupied by Pedro Castro in the last game. The news in the attack is on account of Daniel Jnior, who replaces Rafa Silva (with a right knee injury).

Therefore, Cruzeiro goes to the field with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lus Felipe and Eduardo Brock; Jaj, Filipe Machado, Willian Oliveira and Kaiki; Daniel Junior, Bruno Rodrigues and Lincoln.

Already Vila Nova is cast with Tony; Alex Silva, Rafael Donato, Alisson Cassiano and Willian Formiga; Ralf, Arthur Rezende and Matheuzinho; Dentinho, Hugo Cabral and Neto Pessoa.