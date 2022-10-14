Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and JK Rowling mourn Robbie Coltrane’s death

The actor who played the character Hagrid in the Harry Potter saga passed away on the 14th and was remembered by actor Daniel Radcliffe, actress Emma Watson and author JK Rowling

This Friday, the 14th, the actor Robbie Coltrane known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film saga has passed away at the age of 72.

The star of the movie series, Daniel Radclifferecalled his co-worker in a note released by the American magazine Variety.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met and he kept us constantly laughing like kids on set.” “I have especially fond memories of him keeping us excited in ‘Prisoner of Akaban’ when we’re all hiding from a torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s cabin and he was telling stories and jokes to keep our enthusiasm going.“, commented.

Finally, Daniel said, “AndI feel incredibly lucky to have known and worked with him and it is very sad that he is gone. He was an amazing actor and a lovely man.”.

The interpreter of the character Hermione, Emma Watsonalso mourned Coltrane’s passing with an emotional note posted on his Instagram.

“Robbie was like the funniest uncle I ever had but mostly he was deeply caring, and compassionate to me as a child and as an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense for him to play a giant – he would fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I can be as nice as you are on a movie set I promise I will in your name and memory.”, wrote the actress.

The actress who also played Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” ended her text saying, “Know how much I adore you and admire you. I will really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughter and your hugs. You made us a family. Know that you were that to us. No better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione”.

The controversial author of the Harry Potter book series, J.K. Rowling also shared a note of condolence to Robbie on his social media.

“I will never meet anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, completely unique, and I was more than happy to meet him, work with him and laugh so much with him. I send my love and deep condolences to your family, especially your children.“, he wrote.