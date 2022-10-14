DCEU may have 2 Batmen after The Flash movie; understand

Ben Affleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s Batman may co-exist in the DCEU after The Flash movie.

According to insider Deuxmoi, who was the first to say that the actor Barry Keoghan would be the Joker in The Batman is that Lady Gaga would be in joker 2the actor Ben Affleck would have signed a new contract with the Warner Bros. to continue playing Batman.

With this, we can have two Batmen (plural name) coexisting in the DCEU. This idea might sound crazy, but DC did it in the comics not long ago with Superman.

after the event Convergencea new dcnauta timeline was created in the comics, which resulted in the end of the saga d’The New 52 and the creation of the era Rebirth. Is at rebirth, two Supermen began to coexist in the same universe. Subsequently, the Superman of the New 52 died, making it just a Man of Steel.

And that’s more or less what can happen now in theaters, only with Batman. As The Flash will create a new timeline, it is possible for Batkeaton to enter the DCEU and join Batfleck as two Batmen from the same world.

But it could be that Ben Affleck’s Batman will disappear and be lost in the Multiverse until the event Crisis on Infinite Earths, as old rumors pointed out.

Which theory do you believe more? Comment below in our comment block.

In Brazil, The Flash is set to be released on June 22, 2023 in Brazilian cinemas.

READ MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The Flash it is the first solo film by the superhero The Flash. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU will see the Scarlet Speedster traveling through the DC Multiverse.

There is still no official synopsis for the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show the Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of himself, another Batman and a Supergirl in place of Superman.

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, Ben Affleck (argo) as Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Hunger for Power) as Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCEU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

