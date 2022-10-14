dept. Cali beats Corinthians in their debut in the women’s Libertadores

Three-time champion of the Women’s Copa Libertadores, and current title holder, Corinthians had a bitter debut in the competition, with a 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Cali (COL), today (13), at the Pozo Ripalda stadium, in Quito, Ecuador. , in a game valid for the first round of Group A.

Even with some of their holders on the bench after serving the Brazilian team, Alvinegras took the lead with Vic Albuquerque in the 14th minute of the first half. The Colombians, however, needed four minutes to turn, with Ingrid Guerra and Ariza.

With the result, Deportivo Cali took the vice-leadership of Group A. Corinthians, in turn, occupies the third place. In the other key game, Olímpia (PAR) beat Always Ready (BOL) 2-0. The goal difference put the Paraguayans in the lead of the key.

Corinthians returns to the field this Sunday (16), at 19:15 (Brasília time), to face Always Ready for the second round of the group stage. Deportivo Cali faces Olimpia, on the same day, at 17:00 (Brasília time).

The Libertadores group stage consists of three rounds, where the first two from each of the four groups advance to the knockout stage, in a single round. The decision is scheduled for October 28.

No ticking!

In search of the second consecutive championship, Corinthians did not have a smooth start to the game. Bothered by Deportivo Cali’s dominance of the ball and the wrong passes, the São Paulo club saw the Colombians bother goalkeeper Paty twice in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Without being able to exchange passes with quality, Corinthians explored dead balls and kicks from outside the area. The first big chance, however, came in a cross from Diany to Juliete, in the 14th minute of the first half. The side dominated and finished in the chest of goalkeeper Castaño. In the next move, Diany took a corner from the left, Érika deflected it and shirt 1 spread out.

accurate launch

If the exchange of passes was difficult, the crossing to the area solved it. In the 23rd minute of the first half, Jheniffer received the ball from the right after a throw-in and found Vic, free, in the center of the area. The striker headed in the right corner of Castaño to put Corinthians in front.

Reply?

The alvinegro goal did not inhibit Deportivo Cali, who launched the attack and had at least two opportunities to equalize, the main one in the 35th minute of the first half. Elexa Bahr received a cross in the penalty area and headed it for Paty’s goal, who just saw the ball pass close to the ball.

Turned!

Deportivo Cali dominated the match after conceding the goal and reached the tie in the 41st minute of the first half. Caicedo took a free-kick close to the midfield line and Ingrid Guerra deflected it, inside the area, to the back of Paty’s goal.

Four minutes later, Ariza turned to the Colombians. Guerra received the ball from the left, close to the baseline, and crossed low to the area. Paví let the ball pass and Ariza dominated, dribbled Yasmin and sent Paty’s top corner.

alvinegro domain

After a low first half, Corinthians dominated the first minutes of the second half. Exchanging passes from the goalkeeper, the alvinegras had freedom to build plays, exploring mainly the right side, with the entry of Jaque Ribeiro.

Engaging, the Brazilians did not take long to push Cali to their field, and had clear opportunities to tie the match. In the 25th minute, the Corinthians complained about a Colombian hand touching inside the area after Gabi Portilho’s submission, but the referee did not give a penalty.

At 29, Yasmin crossed in the area, Jheniffer deflected it with his head and Vic Albuquerque dominated with his chest and submitted, but Castaño saved it. Already at 33, Yasmim didn’t take advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound inside the area after Jheniffer’s kick.

Low aim and a lot of wax

Corinthians controlled the second stage, but the best chance of scoring came from Deportivo Cali’s feet. In the 26th minute, Ingrid Guerra pulled the Colombian counterattack, crossed the entire attacking field, invaded the area, but kicked out.

In addition to speed plays, Cali found another way to interrupt the strong white-and-white rhythm: wax. With each foul, the Colombians took a long time to get up and complained about cramps.

DATASHEET

Corinthians 1 x 2 Deportivo Cali (COL)

Competition: Women’s Copa Libertadores – group stage

Place: Pozo Ripalda Stadium in Quito, Ecuador

Day and hour: October 13, 2022, at 7:15 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Emikar Calderas (VEN)

Assistants: Migdalia Rodriguez (VEN) and Thaity Dugarte (VEN)

goals: Vic Albuquerque (COR), in the 23rd minute of the first half; Ingrid Guerra (Deportivo Calo), in the 41st minute of the first half; Ariza (Deportivo Cali), in the 45th minute of the first half

Yellow cards: Paví (Deportivo Cali), Medina (Deportivo Cali), Caicedo (Deportivo Cali)

CORINTHIANS: Pat; Giovana Campiolo (Jaque Ribeiro), Erika, Yasmin, Luana Bertolucci (Adriana); Gabi Zanotti (Grazi), Diany (Tamires), Juliete (Tarciane), Gabi Portilho, Victoria Albuquerque; Jennifer. Technician: Arthur Elias

DEPORTIVE CALI: brown; Arias, Carabalí, Caicedo, Acosta; Pino, Medina, Bahr; Paví (Lady Andrade), Ariza (María Morales), Guerra (farlyn Caicedo). Technician: Jhon Albert Ortiz