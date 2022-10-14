despised? Why Real Madrid aren’t thrilled with Mbappé even though the star wants to leave PSG

Real Madrid no longer have the desire to sign Kylian Mbappé because of the player’s attitude in the last transfer window

O Real Madrid is no longer considering an onslaught by Kylian Mbappeits main target in recent years, according to sources confirmed to ESPN. The stance comes after the Spanish team felt ‘despised’ in the face of a last-minute comebackwhich ended the striker’s contract renewal with the Paris Saint-Germain.

THE ESPN reported this week that the Frenchman has already decided to leave the Parc des Princes, just five months after signing a new contract.

This is due to the practically broken relationship with PSG managers after Mbappé considered himself ‘betrayed’ in the face of broken promises regarding reinforcements and tactical decisions.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos denied the news, saying the athlete had expressed no desire to leave in the January transfer window.

Sources told the ESPN Real Madrid are not planning to revive interest in taking Mbappé out of France, although a review of this stance is not entirely ruled out if the striker becomes available.

The meringues are focused on other priorities at the moment.

The expectation at the Santiago Bernabéu was that Kylian Mbappé would arrive in Spain in June, starring in an unexpected transfer at no cost to the Merengues coffers as he was on the verge of being out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain. If it did, it would put an end to a years-long saga that made it one of the president’s top priorities. Florentino Perez.

However, the last-minute turnaround in Mbappé’s decision left Real Madrid in a public position of having been ‘despised’ in the face of PSG’s contract renewal. And this, in fact, was not well digested in Spain.

The striker justified his stay in Paris on account of the ‘sports project’ presented, which convinced the young man to sign a new contract. A short time later, however, Mbappé admitted that he had relied on President Emmanuel Macron’s influence to stay in France.

Sources told the ESPN that Mbappé now feels that the reassurances he received about his role as a team have not been fulfilled. The striker would like to play with a striker, and indicated the departure of Neymar.

Real Madrid chose not to bring an alternative after losing Mbappé, betting on Brazilians Vinicius Jr. and Rodrigo to complete the attack alongside Karim Benzema.

The attacker revealed by Flamengo was decisive in the title of Champions Leaguewhile the former jewelrysaints became a key part of the Carlo Ancelotti.

In the long term – and when the time comes to replace Benzema, now 34 – the club could reactivate its interest in Erling Haaland. The Norwegian builds up a spectacular start with the Manchester City at Premier Leaguemarking 20 goals in their first 12 games.

