Director is featured in new behind-the-scenes video about A Mulher Rei | Films

Gina Prince-Bythewood is already up for the 2023 Oscars.

With The King Woman presenting a formidable box office performance American and Brazilian companies, Sony Pictures continues to invest in the marketing of production and complementary videos.

This Friday (14), Sony released a behind-the-scenes video focused on the direction of Gina Prince-Bythewood, who directs the new film starring Viola Davis.

The Woman Rei tells the true story of a powerful group of female warriors in 1800s Dahomeywhich needs to reorganize itself when the Portuguese colonization forces advance on the territory.

lethal warriors

The film’s cast includes Viola Davis, John Boyega (Star Wars The Force Awakens), Lashana Lynch (007: No Time to Die) and Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad).

Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard, The Secret Life of Bees) directs the new film, which promises to be one of the highlights in the next edition of the Oscars.