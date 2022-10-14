Director Sees Hulk For Many Years At Atltico: ‘Giant ID Here’

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Rodrigo Caetano believes that Hulk will play for many years at Atltico

Football director Rodrigo Caetano sees Hulk playing for good years at Atltico. With a contract until the end of 2025, the striker has become one of the biggest idols in the history of the club from Minas Gerais. “Identification of his giant here”, Caetano reaffirmed.

Last Thursday (10/13), Rodrigo was asked about the possibility of Hulk leaving Atltico. The manager was categorical in stating that there is no less chance of leaving.

“I don’t see any possibility of him migrating, either inside Brazil or abroad, to any other club than Galo. His identification is huge here”, said the manager in an interview. radio Itatiaia.

“Neither he has any intention of leaving nor we have any intention of him leaving. He has a very important contract for him and for Galo. He is really one of the great technical leaders and also in the mental matter. Ours. He still does,” he added.

Retirement in the Atlantic?

Rodrigo Caetano also joked about the possibility that the 36-year-old striker from Paraíba will retire at Atltico. “I’m not even going to say that I leave here only with a cane, because I’m strong and healthy…”, said the leader.

“When we won the titles last year and extended the Hulk’s bond, we renegotiated some situations, it was precisely predicting that he would not leave here. I’m not talking about ten years (laughs)”, he joked.

Since the beginning of 2021 at Atltico, Hulk has impressive numbers with the black and white shirt. There have already been 65 goals and 18 assists in 113 games. The shirt 7 won the Campeonato Mineiro twice, a Brazilian Championship, a Copa do Brasil and a Supercopa do Brasil with Galo.