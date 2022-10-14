DirecTV Go is renamed DGO after sale to Argentine group – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

O DirecTV Go arrived in Brazil at the end of 2020, but with less than two years of operation, the IPTV service had its name changed. Since Tuesday (11), the name DirecTV is no longer broadcast and the brand is renamed DGO.

DGO is the new name of DirecTV Go (Image: Reproduction)

For now, the changes are only noticeable on the streaming service’s social networks, as the apps for Android, iOS and smart TVs continue with the DirecTV Go nomenclature. For now, the site also remains with the URL directvgo.com.

With a schedule that includes more than 70 channels, DGO has several IPTV competitors in Brazil such as Claro TV+, Vivo Play App, Oi Play TV and Guigo TV. The service has a monthly fee of R$89.90, but it can be used at no additional cost by Sky subscribers.

Sale of DirecTV Go may have motivated the change

The DGO has not officially announced the reason for the change of brand, but it is highly likely that the abandonment of the DirecTV name is related to the sale of Vrio to the Argentine group Werthein.

Vrio was an AT&T subsidiary that concentrated pay-TV assets. The parent company continued with operations in the United States and Mexico, but sold the companies in Brazil and 10 other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In addition to DirecTV Go, the Werthein group also took over Sky, the largest satellite TV operator in Brazil. AT&T uses the DirecTV brand for its TV service in the United States.

Claro Box, Guigo TV, Starzplay also change their name

The shift of brands in the streaming industry hasn’t just hit the DGO. The former Claro Box TV was reformulated and renamed Claro TV+, and the operator also launched a version of the IPTV service that does not require the use of a decoder.

Guigo TV, the Brazilian IPTV service, will be renamed Zapping Brasil after a merger with a Chilean company. Ultimately, Starzplay decided to rebrand to Lionsgate+, even after a legal dispute with Disney that launched Star+ streaming.