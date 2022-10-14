DirecTV Go is renamed DGO after sale to Argentine group – Tecnoblog

Technology

O DirecTV Go arrived in Brazil at the end of 2020, but with less than two years of operation, the IPTV service had its name changed. Since Tuesday (11), the name DirecTV is no longer broadcast and the brand is renamed DGO.

