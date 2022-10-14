Discover Nubank’s ‘Street Mode’ to avoid theft of money in the app

It began to be tested by Nubank a novelty that promises more security to digital bank customers. Call of “Street Mode“, the tool limits the maximum amount of transfers within the app whenever the user is away from home.

The purpose of Nubank Street Mode is to avoid scams in case the user has their cell phone stolen or lost. The new feature can be activated with a simple snap of the fingers, or rather, just by touching the cell phone screen, similar to what is proposed by the “Airplane Mode” of smartphones.

In addition, to release all application functions, the user must register their most reliable Wi-Fi network in the Nubank application, for example, the internet at home or work.

What happens when Nubank’s “Street Mode” is activated?

As soon as the user activates the Street Mode, the application starts to limit the transfer of values ​​via Pix, during the payment of slips and other transactions until the customer is on your trusted Wi-Fi network. The goal is that if the cell phone is stolen, the security measure will prevent large amounts from being withdrawn from the account.

Recently, the novelty was only released to a limited group of digital bank users. However, the plan fintech is to release the security tool to all customers in the future.