Djalminha reveals connection and what he said to Felipão shortly after being out of the call-up for the 2002 World Cup

Djalminha is one of the ‘summoned’ of the ESPN team to remember experiences with the Brazilian team in content that debuts on Star+

Today channel commentator ESPN, Djalminha could also be one of the five-time champions with the Brazilian team in the 2002 World Cup. the former ace was well-rated to be on Luiz Felipe Scolari’s final list, but ended up being hampered by a controversial episode off the field.

The memory is one that the midfielder recounts in his episode on “ESPN FC Summons”, content available in full on Star+ starting this Friday (14)just over a month before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

In addition to Djalminha, also give testimonies about their personal experiences with the shirt of the Brazilian team: Zinho, Silas, Zé Elias, Fábio Luciano and Amorosoall of whom are now part of the team of commentators at ESPN. There are six episodes, one for each former player.

Djalminha had his first green and yellow experiment in 1996, called up by Zagallo, for a friendly against Cameroon. He defines the debut as “a dream”, since wore the number 10 shirt that belonged to Pelé and scored a goal. In total, there were 14 games with the national team and five goals scored.

The highlight of Djalminha’s trajectory with Brazil was the Copa America title in 97, which even projected him internationally to reach Deportivo La Coruñaclub at the height of his career.

But it was precisely an episode at the Spanish club that took away from Djalminha the chance to fulfill his dream of playing in a World Cup. In a training session in May 2002, the Brazilian had a falling out with coach Javier Irureta and hit him with a headbutt.

But in addition to reviewing this episode and other behind-the-scenes moments that preceded Felipão’s call-up, Djalminha also revealed that he called the coach moments after not having his name included in the list in the “Convocation”. The tone of the conversation was surprising.

Djalminha recalls experiences with the Brazilian national team in the ‘ESPN FC Convocation’, available on Star+ ESPN/Getty art

“In that call-up, I was in La Coruña, I went to a friend’s bar, on the day of the call-up, a little hopeless. But I saw interviews with players who were not notified of the call-up. I didn’t receive a warning, I was a little hopeless. summons, I was not there”, he recalled.

“Going home in my car, I call Felipão and say: ‘Thank you for the opportunities you gave me’. And (said) that he would cheer for the Brazilian team as if he were there.”

In Djalminha’s summary, the call-up that did not come for the penta campaign in South Korea and Japan would be the “golden key” to his career. “If you didn’t have that golden key, I can’t be sorry. It was as it should have been.”