Do they fit in the Flu? Corinthians prepares layoff list for 2023

The end of the season brings up the processes of clubs looking for reinforcements and other teams that want to “get rid” of players who are not being used. In the case of Fluminense, the search is for players who do not need investment in purchase to reach Laranjeiras. Within this pattern, managers can keep an eye on Corinthians, which should release some athletes at the end of the season.

Within this plan, four players should not be part of the Corinthians squad next season: defender Robson Bambu, left-back Bruno Melo and midfielders Cantillo and Xavier. With the salary sheet close to R$ 20 million per month, one of the goals is to reduce this amount or, at least, repeat what was done last year, when the team ‘got rid of’ players who were leaning against and incorporated the cast with signings that arrived to play.

The Corinthians board, therefore, must go in search of interested parties to buy him or will loan the Colombian midfielder to a club that is willing to pay the salaries, in full. Other athletes can be included in this ‘dismissal list’, they are: attacking midfielder Mateus Vital and midfielders Ramiro and Roni. However, this already involves the permanence, or not, of Vítor Pereira. In recent weeks, the Portuguese coach has actively participated in the construction of Corinthians football for 2023, but the conversations revolved around the shortages in the squad, so that the direction goes in search of reinforcements within a certain profile.

Ramiro’s case is the most delicate, since he has a contract until the end of this season, and until now Corinthians has not talked to the athlete’s staff, due to renewal. Sitting down to argue in a player’s high moment can put Timão with a ‘knife to the neck’ when going to the table. Roni, on the other hand, is uncertain regardless of the coach’s future. The 23-year-old is seen as negotiable by all sides, but he could be useful for the composition of the squad, especially in the face of the possible departure of Cantillo.

In addition to the athletes who make up the Corinthians squad at the moment, the São Paulo team has six athletes who will return on loan at the end of this season: defender Léo Santos (Ponte Preta), midfielder Matheus Jesus (Ponte Preta), attacking midfielder Luan (Santos), and forwards Janderson (Grêmio), Jonathan Cafú (Cuiabá) and Mateus Davó (Bahia). All of them have a link with Corinthians until the end of next year, but none of these athletes are part of the club’s plans for 2023.

Four other players who are on loan are also at the end of their contracts with Timão and will be free on the market at the end of this year: defender/left-back Danilo Avelar (América-MG), midfielders Thiaguinho (Botafogo-SP) and Fessin (Ponte Preta), and striker Matheus Matias (Ponte Preta).

Goalkeeper Ivan, and strikers Gustavo Mantuan and Rodrigo Varanda are other assets that Timão has ceded to other clubs, but these have loan contracts valid until the middle of next season. The first two are at Zenit, from Russia, while the latter currently wears the shirt of Akritas Chlorakas, from Cyprus.