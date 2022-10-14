Do you know the market that turns US$ 30 trillion leaving businesses ‘cleaner’? – 10/13/2022

The famous phrase of the English poet John Donne, the maxim “no man is an island” also applies to companies, especially those that want to put into practice ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) strategies. This is because implementing a well-structured governance agenda, aligned with environmental and social aspects, is an undertaking that hardly an institution does alone.

“The ideal is to have a combination between the participation of the company and partners that already have a market vision, know what works. Vianna, guest professor at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV-Rio).

Vianna notes that there must be a balance in this relationship, so that “drawer” services are not contracted with consultancies, startups or non-governmental organizations (NGOs) specialized in the area. When choosing, guides the specialist, it is worth checking whether the service provider has done its homework, that is, it also adopts actions to improve governance in the institution itself.

At the same time, it is recommended not to outsource the entire ESG agenda in order to reduce possible dependence on the contracted organization. “It is important that these partners have a tidy house, that they already have a governance structure, and that the contracting company has a level of control over the actions”, he highlights.

Responsible for the global movement of US$ 30 trillion, the ESG market offers possibilities for partnerships and solutions of the most diverse types. See, below, examples of consultancies, startups and NGOs that work for Brazilian organizations to adopt sustainable practices in their business agenda.

corporative education

Witseed offers courses and training for the implementation of ESG pillars, covering topics ranging from the concept of this term to data security and organizational culture Image: Disclosure

Witseed was founded in 2017 with a focus on companies that want to develop and connect their employees to the skills and trends of the future through innovative education. For this, the startup offers a streaming platform with courses with important market executives.

The releases are monthly and the production and scripting of the videos, according to the company, meets the quality of cinema. Courses and training are offered to implement the ESG pillars, covering topics ranging from the concept of this term to data security and organizational culture.

Access to courses is guaranteed from an annual subscription, such as corporate streaming. In addition to these platform training, Witseed offers consultations and live classes, lectures and workshops according to the needs of the contractor. A customer success team also tracks the development demands of companies throughout the contract period.

Technology for decision making

The Legaro platform offers a diagnosis of the degree of maturity of companies in relation to environmental, social and corporate governance practices Image: Disclosure

In the market for 30 years, Codex works in the development of technology and data governance solutions to support companies from all sectors in decision making. One of the services offered is the Legaro platform, which offers a diagnosis of the degree of maturity of companies in relation to environmental, social and corporate governance practices.

The initiative brings information and questionnaires on the ESG pillars from three evaluation modules. “Our solution aims to deliver a set of national and international sustainability indicators, developed in partnership with the Confederation of Industries of the State of Mato Grosso and Fundação Dom Cabral”, says Venicios Santos, business director at Codex.

According to him, today professionals who work at a managerial level have been the biggest users of the platform. The majority of companies served come from the industry, automotive, financial services, commerce and educational services sectors.

Waste tracking

Accelerated by Ambev, the startup Green Mining was born from the partnership of three developer partners — Adriano Ferreira, Leandro Metropolo and Rodrigo Oliveira. Together, they created georeferencing software to track construction waste in 2013. Five years later, they turned the system into a tool capable of tracking reverse packaging logistics. So, Green Mining was born.

To serve companies interested in implementing ESG actions, the startup developed an intelligent reverse logistics system, which uses blockchain technology and identifies each stage of the process in real time, with date and place of collection, volume and destination of recyclables.

“Our proposal is to offer a simple solution that fulfills a social, environmental and economic purpose and responsibility, collaborating with the environment and reducing the exploitation of natural resources and greenhouse gas emissions”, comments the president of the startup, Rodrigo Oliveira.

Today, most of Green Mining’s customers are involved in ongoing projects, with annual renewals.