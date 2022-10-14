Dog who attacked thief at home is at risk of being euthanized







Dog saves family from robbery in Mexico Photo: Playback/Twitter

A man nearly lost his arm after allegedly trying to break into a community house to rob it in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, and being attacked by a pit bull on October 7. José Arbey, 32, was unable to pass through the courtyard of the house, as he ran into the dog, which bit his left arm.

After the case, police found the boy in the backyard of the house, bloodied and in agony, who had lost part of his arm and was taken to hospital in an emergency, according to Glamor magazine.

The suspect was hospitalized and his family now wants the dog dead. The story went viral on social media and caused the commotion of netizens who defend the life of pitbull Max.

Authorities have already determined that the dog remains tied up in the yard where the attack took place while they verify that he does not pose a risk to the community.

Max has been called the “hero of Copoya” on Twitter, precisely because he saved his family, and several users of the site have expressed their support for the animal.

“In a world turned upside down, where the good is the bad, the evil and the cruel being that is demanded to be sacrificed and the bad guys go free with a few days in prison,” said one netizen. “He is not a criminal, he defended his family from a stranger. He’s Capoya’s hero,” said another.

