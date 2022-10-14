Douglas Luiz renews contract with Aston Villa until 2026 | english football

Aston Villa announced on Friday the renewal of the contract with midfielder Douglas Luiz. The 24-year-old Brazilian player, revealed by Vasco, has signed a new contract with the English club until 2026.

– I am really happy. I am very happy at this club and I love Aston Villa. I love the people here, the staff and the players. I’m very comfortable. The club opened the doors for me when I came to England to play in the Premier League,” declared Douglas Luiz.

Check the Premier League table 2022/23

1 of 1 Douglas Luiz renewed contract with Aston Villa until 2026 — Photo: Getty Images Douglas Luiz renewed his contract with Aston Villa until 2026 – Photo: Getty Images

The steering wheel arrived at Aston Villa in July 2019after two seasons on loan at Girona, from Spain (he belonged to Manchester City).

Since then, he has played 120 competitive games for Aston Villa, scored seven goals and provided eight assists. The good performance in the English team led him to be called up by the Brazilian team in recent years.