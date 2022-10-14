Drug dealers threaten to shoot as a team and force series to stop

The miniseries Lady in the Lake, which Natalie Portman produces and stars for Apple TV+, was forced to stop recording after drug dealers invaded locations and threatened to shoot if work continued. They also demanded $50,000 to release the team, but the production refused to pay.

According to the Baltimore Banner newspaper, the conflict took place last Friday (26). The traffickers arrived at the place where the recordings were taking place and threatened to shoot someone if the extortion amount was not paid. “Production heads have decided to exercise caution and hold off work until a new location is found,” Baltimore Police Spokesperson James Moses told the report.

In addition to Natalie Portman, the cast of Lady in the Lake includes Moses Ingram (who replaced Lupita Nyong’o), Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison and Brett Gelman. Shooting began in April and is expected to run through October — if new incidents don’t force the crew to extend their work.

Lady in the Lake is set in 1960s Baltimore, when an unsolved murder forces housewife Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman) to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist. She finds herself on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Moses Ingram), a woman who fights for the rights of black people in the state while trying to balance motherhood and multiple jobs.

This will be Natalie Portman’s first role as a regular on a TV series. The actress, recently seen in theaters in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), has only made cameo appearances in attractions such as Angie Tribeca (2016-2018) and in the animations The Simpsons and What If…?.

The limited series is based on the eponymous book by Laura Lippman, known for writing numerous detective stories and crime investigations. The author of Lady in the Lake is married to David Simon, creator of the acclaimed series The Wire (2002-2008).