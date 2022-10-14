Durcesio reveals which Brazilian club John Textor would buy before being convinced to invest in Botafogo

the president of Botafogo, Durcesio Mellosaid that the US investor John Textor got close to buying America-MG. The negotiation did not prosper because he was convinced by the Matix Capital to acquire the shares of SAF of the Stove.

– In fact, John Textor was going to buy America. They (Matix Capital) convinced that it was possible to buy Botafogo. He said: ‘But Botafogo is too big, it won’t work’. Not that América isn’t great, but not with Botafogo’s history. And then, they convinced John that it was possible to buy Botafogo in December. Our negotiation was not even 30 days. We already had everything ready, numbers, everything – said Durcesio, in an interview with the podcast Resenha with TF.

The president of Botafogo revealed other proposals for the carioca club. “An American fund was very close to buying. It was going to bring in the same thing as John Textor. It was a fund, they were still going to capture part of the money. John has already arrived with the money in hand”.

America’s SAF

América has advanced negotiations with businessman Robert Platek for the sale of part of the shares of Sociedade Anónima de Futebol (SAF).

At the moment, the Minas Gerais club is only talking to the North American investor, who asked for exclusivity until the end of the negotiations. Both are in the process of exchanging documents and, in case there is a final agreement, the proposal will be taken to the América Council.

Platek became the owner of Spezia in February 2021, after taking over 100% of the shares of the company Orlean Invest, the holding company of Italian businessman Gabriele Volpi.

According to the Italian press, Platek would have invested around 22 million euros (about R$140 million at the time) to make the acquisition. In the 2021/2022 season, Spezia – a small/medium sized club from Italy, placed 16th in the national championship.

In addition to the Italian team, Platek owns Casa Pia, from Portugal, and Sonderjyske, from Denmark. The first had a good season, gaining access to the First Division, while the second was relegated.

At the end of 2019, the businessman also tried to buy Sunderland, from England, but negotiations did not progress.