Earth calls Tom Cruise! Actor goes to space on a mission that seems impossible… but isn’t – The Mag

Tom Cruise is getting ready to add one more eccentricity to the role that has characterized him in his career in fiction. the american actor he will apparently not only be the first actor to go into space, but also the first civilian to take a spacewalk outside the International Special Station.



The plan was drawn up by Donna Langley, president of the famous production company Universal Pictures and one of the most powerful people in the US film industry, who wants to make history through this new film directed by Doug Liman.

According to the BBC, it is known that the project includes a plot set mostly on planet Earth, with the protagonist needing to travel to space to achieve his desideratum. The adventure will be carried out in partnership with NASA, whose administrator Jim Berenstein has already shown his happiness: “NASA is thrilled to be working with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the Space Station!”he wrote.

There are still rumors, according to ‘Gizmondo’, that also Elon Musk’s SpaceX may be involvedthrough their spaceships, with the tycoon himself having responded to Berenstein’s publication.

Madness: Tom Cruise in Cannes at the presentation of Top Gun

A SUCCESSFUL CAREER

At age 60, Tom Cruise has done almost everything there is to do in Hollywood. He made his debut in 1981 with ‘Endless Love’ and, just two years later, he landed his first major role in ‘Risky Business’. In the years that followed, the actor was a symbol of success in the industry, with films like ‘Top Gun’ (1986), ‘The Color of Money’ (1986), ‘A Matter of Honor’ (1992), until the first ‘Mission: Impossible’, in 1996, which solidified him as an inescapable figure in Hollywood.



Later, followed this path with highly acclaimed projects such as ‘Jerry Maguire’ (1997), ‘Magnolia’ (2000) or ‘Minority Report’ (2002), and, of course, the very risqué ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ (1999)directed by the legendary Stanley Kubrick, and starring alongside his wife at the time, Nicole Kidman.

Loading the video … Cruise and Kidman bold in cult film

In his total career, he won 195 awards, including 3 Golden Globes, 1 at the Cannes Film Festival and 2 at the People’s Choice Awards. He has been nominated three times for the Oscars, the last in 2000, but he never managed to take home the coveted Academy Award.

FROM AIRCRAFT TO SPACESHIPS

A life that is not, as is the hallmark of Hollywood stars, free from controversy. Your Onslaught as a Scientology Practitionerthe controversial religion founded by L. Ron Hubbard, made him the target of criticism and even affected his marriages, with Mimi Rogers, Kidman and Katie Holmes, the last of the three, which ended in 2012.

It is also known for don’t ask for stunt doubles for much of the riskier action scenesnamely those he recorded for the film saga ‘Mission: Impossible’, which in the coming years, will receive its eighth chapter, by the hand of Christopher McQuarrie.

From climbing, like the mountain in ‘Mission: Impossible II’ or the Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world, in ‘Mission: Impossible: Ghost Operation’, ranging from six minutes underwater in the same film, to clinging to planes and helicopters, there is no “extreme sport” that has escaped the New Yorker’s adrenaline craving.

Tom Cruise during Mission: Impossible movie scenes

That’s why he was the actor chosen by Langley for this new “out of the box” idea that has the potential to become a landmark in the genre. Taking into account Tom Cruise’s career, action movie fans can start preparing popcorn because, in this aspect, he will hardly disappoint.