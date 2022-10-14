Eat too fast? Here are 4 steps to change this habit

Are you the type to practically swallow your food without chewing it? Caution. According to studies conducted in Japan and the US, those who eat too fast are at greater risk of developing health problems linked to obesity and metabolism – such as insulin resistance and diabetes, in addition to having more episodes of reflux, gas and abdominal bloating.

For those who are in the process of losing weight, eating in a hurry also gets in the way, as it makes you consume a greater amount of food, as the brain takes 15 to 20 minutes to receive the satiety signals sent by the stomach.