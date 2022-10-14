Eat too fast? Here are 4 steps to change this habit

Are you the type to practically swallow your food without chewing it? Caution. According to studies conducted in Japan and the US, those who eat too fast are at greater risk of developing health problems linked to obesity and metabolism – such as insulin resistance and diabetes, in addition to having more episodes of reflux, gas and abdominal bloating.
For those who are in the process of losing weight, eating in a hurry also gets in the way, as it makes you consume a greater amount of food, as the brain takes 15 to 20 minutes to receive the satiety signals sent by the stomach.
Here are 4 simple steps that can help you change this habit and start eating slower:
- Force yourself to eat meals in at least 20 minutes;
- Avoid distractions such as cell phones, television and other electronics;
- After taking the food to your mouth, always release the cutlery, leaving them on the plate until you finish chewing and swallowing the food;
- Chew 20 to 30 times before swallowing, helping to break food down into smaller particles, which aids digestion and prevents choking.
Extra tip: Eat raw foods
Because they are tougher, raw vegetables force you to chew more often and eat slowly. This gives time for satiety signals to reach the brain and you end up consuming smaller portions at meals.