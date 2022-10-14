Ellen Pompeo Plays Down on Grey’s Anatomy: ‘She’ll be fine without me’

Ellen Pompeo will only make eight episodes of the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, but she isn’t too worried about the future of the series – which she executive produces. “The show will be fine without me. I’ll go back to the last chapter, and then we’ll see if we can go on for another year,” said the medical drama star.

In conversation with Deadline, the actress stressed that she will always be part of Grey’s Anatomy, even if she is not present in front of viewers. “I’m an executive producer on the show, I’ve spent two decades of my life on the show, she’s in my heart and soul. I’ll never really leave while it’s on air,” she summarized.

To make up for the absence of the protagonist, five new actors join the cast as a new class of residents: Alexis Floyd (Simone Griffin), Niko Terho (Lucas Adams), Midori Francis (Mika Yasuda), Adelaide Kane (Jules Millin) and Harry Shum Jr. (Daniel “Blue” Kwan). It’s the biggest change in the series’ history.

“We are trying to introduce a new generation. I’m excited for them, they’re all great actors. They are happy to be here, and we are happy to tell these new stories.” “For those of us who have been on Grey’s Anatomy since the beginning, it helps to have new people coming. It keeps everything fresher, so we are grateful for them.”

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy is set to premiere on october 6th in the United States. In Brazil, the series is shown by Sony Channel, which has not yet announced when the episodes will air. Previous seasons are available on Star+, Prime Video and Globoplay.