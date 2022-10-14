Emily Blunt featured in The English trailer

In “The English”, Emily Blunt enters the world of series and straight into the world of the Wild West as an aristocratic English woman.

With a world premiere scheduled for the BFI London Film Festival, “The English” is a joint production by the BBC and Amazon Studios. On the streaming platform, however, Emily Blunt’s new project will only be present from November 11th.

A drama series set in the Wild West, “The English” features Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”) and Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian”) as the main leads. By their side, the two will have the support of stars like Rafe Spall (“The Salisbury Poisonings”), Tom Hughes (“A Discovery of Witches”), Toby Jones (“Marvellous”) and Ciarán Hinds (“The Terror”).

“The English” takes place in 1890s America, and follows Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), an English aristocrat, and Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer). Over six episodes, the series addresses themes such as identity and revenge, with a theme also about race, power and love. Lady Cornelia and Eli will traverse a violent landscape built on dreams and blood, unaware of how the past unites them. The challenges until they reach the city of Hoxem, Wyoming, will not be few, and already in the city they will be involved in an investigation where they will have to confront the past and define the future.

The new Prime Video series was created by acclaimed writer-director Hugo Blick (“The Honorable Woman”), who is also an executive producer.

