“Essentials in maintaining the cast”; Scarpa ‘terrifies’ and Barros avoids losing 3 silly pupils at Palmeiras for 2023

Midfielder is Alviverde’s highlight in 2022, but preferred to leave the Football Academy for Europe. There are 3 athletes in the final stretch of the contract who make driving move behind the scenes

Gradually, the palm trees forwards the main pending issues of the cast of Abel Ferreira in this final stretch of the season. Rony, for example, extended his contract until December 2026. This Thursday (13), it was the turn of the right-back and winger Mayke, who renewed until the end of 2024.

Football director Anderson Barros doesn’t want the “Gustavo Scarpa case” to be repeated and aims for 2 more negotiations. Palmeiras’ biggest highlight in 2022, shirt 14 is leaving. By choice, the midfielder refused Leila Pereira’s offer for renewal and will present himself, in January, to Nottingham Forrest-ING.

Therefore, Barros aims to anticipate other negotiations by Abel’s squad to prevent more players from leaving the Football Academy for free. As the negotiation with Dudu is also on the way to a new agreement until 2026, Barros is targeting the current ties of Luan and Marcos Rocha.

Both have contracts expiring in a year and, therefore, are considered a priority for the direction of Palmeiras. “The trio (Marcos Rocha, Luan and Mayke) is considered essential in the formation and maintenance of the cast”reported a report by the Globe Sports this Thursday.

It is worth mentioning that, towards the end of the 2022 season, Jailson and Marcelo Lomba are already discussing another year of contract. The midfielder is in the final stretch of recovery from knee surgery, while the reserve goalkeeper is living up to the expectations of the direction, especially in the absence of the titular Weverton.