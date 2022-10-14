EU warns Russian forces will be ‘annihilated’ if they use nuclear weapons

posted on 10/14/2022 00:43 / updated on 10/14/2022 00:43



(credit: Alexander Nemenov/AFP)

European Union (EU) diplomacy chief Josep Borrell warned Russia on Thursday that its troops would be “annihilated” by the Western response if Russian President Vladimir Putin carries out his threat to use nuclear weapons. in Ukraine.

“Any nuclear attack against Ukraine will generate a response; it will not be a nuclear response, but it will be so strong from a military point of view that the Russian army will be annihilated,” the Spanish leader said.

For Borrell, President Putin “guarantees that he is not lying. And he cannot afford to bluff now.”

It must be made clear, he added, that “those who support Ukraine – the EU and its member states, the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) – are not bluffing either.”

After the Russian government decided to annex four territories from Ukraine, Putin warned that Russia will have the right to use all resources at its disposal to defend itself, in a clear reference to atomic weapons.

On Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Soltenberg warned that such a scenario, even with the use of small atomic weapons, would have “serious consequences”.

“Russia knows this. I won’t go into the details of our response now, but clearly it would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict,” Stoltenberg said at NATO headquarters.

The military alliance, said the Norwegian leader, “is not part of the conflict” although it supports Ukraine.

Stoltenberg reiterated that NATO has not seen any “signs that Russia has changed its nuclear position, but we are watching it 24/7”.

The NATO chief added that he has “very good intelligence information” and added that Russia’s nuclear facilities are under surveillance for decades.

Formally, NATO has not yet threatened to use its nuclear arsenal to respond to Russia, as Ukraine is not a member of the military alliance and therefore not covered by its self-defense clause.





‘3rd War’

Also this Thursday, the undersecretary of the Russian Security Council, Alexander Venediktov, when commenting on Kiev’s recent candidacy for NATO, said that the entry would provoke the 3rd World War.

“This is yet another propaganda stage. Kiev fully understands that this step will mean a guaranteed escalation to World War III,” the politician said in an interview with Russian news agency Tass.

Venediktov pointed out that despite NATO claims that it is not involved in the conflict, the actions of Western countries show that they are direct participants in the war.

“However, Ukraine’s admission to NATO would automatically give a new quality to this participation, as it would imply Article Five (on collective defense of the group), and we know what the consequences would be for humanity”, he declared.

The undersecretary of the Russian Security Council added that NATO members “understand that such a measure would be suicidal”, which is why, with the exception of the Baltic countries, no one else supported the proposal, and only excuses were heard for not admitting Ukraine to the alliance. military.

On September 30, after Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzia, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky signed an application for NATO membership “in an accelerated manner”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded to the request by saying that NATO’s doors “remain open” for Ukraine, but noted that there is a process to be followed to obtain membership. (WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES)