European giant prepares offer of more than 100 million euros to close with Harry Kane

The name of Harry Kane can be, again, the protagonist of a novel. After almost leaving Tottenham in 2021, the top scorer is again speculated out of the team and, by the way, for the next transfer window.

The striker, including, as usual, remains the main highlight of Tottenham. In this beginning of the Premier League and Champions League, the top scorer has played 13 matches, with 9 goals scored and two assists provided.

Bayern prepare big bid for Kane

However, for next year, the striker can change clubs. That’s because, according to Germany’s tz, Bayern Munich are willing to pay more than 100 million euros to sign the striker, who is seen as an ideal replacement for Lewandowski.

Bayern even tried to replace the Pole with the Senegalese Sadio Mané, but now they are convinced that both do not, in fact, play the same role and are looking for another name, preparing this record offer for the Englishman.

However, negotiations are far from simple and everything will depend, mainly, on the good will of Tottenham’s board, which treats it as non-negotiable.