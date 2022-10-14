Evolution in the number of goals in the season is portrayed in dynamic ranking of Serie A teams | statistical spy

While Corinthians started the year 2022 scoring two goals in the first three games, Palmeiras scored six in their first three games, Flamengo, five, Internacional, four, and Atheltico-PR, one. After practically nine months, these are the teams that are shining in the final stretch of the national and continental seasons, with Athletico-PR challenging Flamengo in the Libertadores final, which also challenges Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil decision, which is trying to take the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão do Internacional, which for now only watches Palmeiras, with a ten-point advantage in the Brazilian, not take notice of anyone.
In these nine months of the season, the Serie A teams changed their position in the ranking of goals in favor of the year, also considering the goals against that benefited them.
With the trip to the World Cup, in February, Palmeiras lost some positions, Cuiabá appeared as a top scorer in the unbalanced Mato-Grossense Championship, while Atlético-MG and Flamengo began to show the offensive power they would take to decide the Supercup Brazil, won by the Minas Gerais team on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
In April, when the Brasileirão starts, Palmeiras showed that they would dominate the season, which still leads as the most scoring attack, despite Flamengo having taken most of the disadvantage after hiring coach Dorival Júnior in June.
But Palmeiras is still ahead. This is the backstory that the dynamic graph below tells, showing, day by day, how each attack evolved and how each club stood out in relation to the others, positively or negatively.
