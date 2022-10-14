Evolution in the number of goals in the season is portrayed in dynamic ranking of Serie A teams | statistical spy

While Corinthians started the year 2022 scoring two goals in the first three games, Palmeiras scored six in their first three games, Flamengo, five, Internacional, four, and Atheltico-PR, one. After practically nine months, these are the teams that are shining in the final stretch of the national and continental seasons, with Athletico-PR challenging Flamengo in the Libertadores final, which also challenges Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil decision, which is trying to take the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão do Internacional, which for now only watches Palmeiras, with a ten-point advantage in the Brazilian, not take notice of anyone.