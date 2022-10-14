Feature to clean files on Android is identical to Apple’s solution – Tecnoblog

Admin 13 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 4 Views

announced by Google at the beginning of the year, the “Archive” tool has not yet been released. However, a user posted a video on Twitter in which he managed to activate the functionality on your smartphone. “Archive” works in the same way as “Uninstall App” on the iPhone — it deletes the app but keeps the user’s data.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

WhatsApp: how to italicize, strike out or bold in the app | apps

WhatsApp, an app available for Android and iPhone (iOS), allows you to format texts in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved