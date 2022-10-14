Feature to clean files on Android is identical to Apple’s solution – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

announced by Google at the beginning of the year, the “Archive” tool has not yet been released. However, a user posted a video on Twitter in which he managed to activate the functionality on your smartphone. “Archive” works in the same way as “Uninstall App” on the iPhone — it deletes the app but keeps the user’s data.

Google Photos on the Play Store (Image: Bruno Gall De Blasi/Tecnoblog)

The discovery was made by @AssembleDebug, a user with just 17 Twitter followers. However, the tool’s video works exactly as described by Android expert developer Mishaal Rahman — also technical director of Esper, a technology company for managing apps on Google’s operating system. Rahman also commented on the video, highlighting the content’s fidelity to his findings.

“Archive” frees up space on Android the easy way

According to @AssemblyDebug, only the app Google News supports the “Archive” tool. In addition to a video showing the functionality, the leaker showed screenshots of the app’s archiving and recovery. Google News took up 37 MB of storage, down to just 507 KB when archived.

The functionality is accessible through the “Manage” page, accessible through the Play Store. The user needs to open the app store, click on the profile icon and then select “Manage apps and devices”

“Archive” is available in the “more settings” button (three vertical dots) — as shown in the video — that appears after clicking on the box next to the app’s name. Once archived, the program is taken to the “Archived” list, present on the same page

Although it works identically to the “Uninstall App” present in iPhone, “Archive” seems to be more agile. On iOS, you need to access “Settings”, scroll until you find “General”, access “iPhone Storage”, click on the app you want to uninstall and then select the option after opening the app page. In the video, @AssemblyDebug does everything without having to drag the screen. Of course, Google News was also first on the list in the video.

The archived app can also stay on the home screen with a cloud “tag” on its icon. To perform the reinstallation, the user can click on the application and be redirected to the program’s page on the Play Store.