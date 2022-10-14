Felipão and Neymar turn their backs on Globo and Galvão’s farewell starts to get “dramatic”

Galvão Bueno never hid being self-centered.

Even so, the narrator expected emotional reconciliations recorded by several cameras, of course, on his farewell to Globo.

Irreducible, Felipão said no. And Neymar, still hurt, also walks to refuse.

With Galvão’s retirement – ​​and the virtual refusal of football stars to participate in his farewell – a cycle is closed. The one from the ‘Almighty Globe’ who rose to fame or destroyed a reputation at will. And without consequences. A Machiavellian article edited in the Jornal Nacional was enough to decide a presidential election.

Or, when the enemy proved resilient, a Globo Repórter to implode someone’s career or a company’s image. That time passed and with it Galvão’s time.

Galvão’s long career began in 1981 at the Rio de Janeiro radio station. At the age of 72, “by mutual agreement”, he will stop narrating games for the network. It was an intense 41 years, in which he was the voice of the broadcaster in sports, especially in football. He narrated conquests, defeats. He made friends and enemies, many enemies.

Globo decided to make a farewell series for Galvão Bueno, which will narrate his last games at the Qatar World Cup. In episodes, it will show his trajectory. And to give a “special sauce”, to become more flashy, to attract attention, the idea of ​​reconciliations in the air was born.

Apparently, the tactic went completely wrong…

“Let there be heart!”