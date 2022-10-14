Flamengo lineup: Dorival opts for Varela in the starting lineup and Matheuzinho in the middle against Atlético-MG | Flamengo

With an eye on the final of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo will take to the field with an alternative team for the Brasileirão. The traditional ‘B team’ will have some changes against Atlético-MG, and Dorival Júnior will give Varela a chance as a starter, in addition to testing Matheuzinho in midfield.

Victor Hugo and Matheus França gain another opportunity in the starting lineup. João Gomes is suspended against Corinthians and is the representative of the ‘Team of Cups’, in addition to goalkeeper Santos.

In this Friday’s training, Dorival made Matheuzinho remember the base times and outlined a lineup with the player acting in midfield.

Santos, Varela, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo, Ayrton Lucas, João Gomes, Matheuzinho, Victor Hugo, Marinho, Cebolinha and Matheus França.

Dorival Júnior with Varela at Flamengo training

For this match, Diego Ribas is suspended. Vidal, in turn, is out as he will start in the place of João Gomes in the fourth. Erick Pulgar is recovering from a sprained left ankle and will not be available.

Flamengo and Atlético-MG face each other on Saturday, at 20:30, at Maracanã, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão.

