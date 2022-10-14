Flamengo must use only two holders against Atltico at Maracan

photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo Coach Dorival Jnior should select only two Flamengo holders against Atltico

Involved in the final of the Copa do Brasil with Corinthians, Flamengo should use only two holders against Atltico at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro. The rivals face each other at 20:30 this Saturday (10/15), in a match valid for the 32nd round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Last Wednesday (10/12), the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final ended with a 0-0 draw between Corinthians and Flamengo, at the Neo Qumica Arena, in So Paulo. Faced with the uncertainty, Rubro-Negro will certainly use maximum strength in the return game, at Maracan.

In 4th place in the Brazilian, with 52 points, Fla does not prioritize competition. Faced with this, they should use a mostly reserve team against Atltico. The only exceptions should be goalkeeper Santos and midfielder Joo Gomes (he is suspended in the big decision of the Copa do Brasil).

The probable lineup of Flamengo to face Galo counts on Santos; Varela, Fabrcio Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Joo Gomes, Vidal and Victor Hugo; Marinho, Everton Cebolinha and Mateuso.

Atltico is fighting for a direct spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Galo is 7th in the Brazilian Championship, with 47 points, and is one point away from the G6.