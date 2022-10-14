Flamengo vs Atltico: see probable lineups for the match at Maracan

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Cuca must make changes in the athletics team

Flamengo and Atltico will face off, this Saturday, at 8:30 pm, at Maracan, for a spot in the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. For Galo, the fundamental duel for the team to try to guarantee a direct spot in the group stage. For Rubro-Negro, the focus will be smaller, since next week the team will decide the Copa do Brasil against Corinthians.

See below the probable scales for the duel

Flamengo

In 4th place in the Brazilian, with 52 points, Fla does not prioritize competition. Faced with this, they should use a mostly reserve team against Atltico. The only exceptions should be goalkeeper Santos and midfielder Joo Gomes (he is suspended in the big decision of the Copa do Brasil). Right-back Matheusinho is improvised in midfield. In this way, Varela takes the spot on the right.

The probable lineup of Flamengo to face Galo counts on Santos; Varela, Fabrcio Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Joo Gomes, Matheusinho and Victor Hugo; Marinho, Everton Cebolinha and Matheus Frana.

athletic

Coach Cuca has news for this Saturday’s duel. Right-back Mariano and striker Hulk were released by the medical department and are cleared for the game against Flamengo. Goalkeeper Everson served a suspension in the last round and is back in the team.

Hulk should be the starter on offense. The tendency is for him to step into Sasha’s spot. If Cuca chooses to have the formation with three forwards again, Ademir and Pavn will fight for the place of Nacho Fernndez, holder against Cear.

On the right side there is also a fight. Mariano, recovered from injury, should be on the bench. Guga comes from good performances and should be kept in the team.

At the back, the Atlético coach will also have to make a change. Jemerson, suspended, is out of the game. Nathan Silva should be the starter.

Atltico must enter the field with: Everson; Guga (Mariano), Nathan Silva, Alonso and Dod; Otvio, Allan, Zaracho and Nacho (Pavn or Ademir); Keno and Hulk.