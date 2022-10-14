Flamengo vs Corinthians: Wilton Pereira Sampaio officiates in the return game of the Copa do Brasil final | Brazil’s Cup

The CBF announced this Thursday that Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa-GO) will be the referee of the return game of the Copa do Brasil final between Flamengo and Corinthians, on Wednesday, the 19th, at 21:45, at the Maracanã stadium. , in Rio de Janeiro.

Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA) and Bruno Boschilia (FIFA) will be Wilton’s assistants. Both from Goiás, too. The video referee will be from Rio Grande do Norte: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (VAR-FIFA). Pablo will be assisted by Flávio Gomes Barroca, from the same federation.

The focus is very much on refereeing the final after controversies in the first leg, which ended 0-0.

The main one involving defender Léo Pereira. In the second half, the ball hit his arm inside the area, but referee Bráulio da Silva Machado sent the game on after hearing about VAR, commanded by Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira.

In the VAR audios, the video referee told Bráulio that the ball hit the player’s belly first. Corinthians will take all possible measures to express its dissatisfaction with the refereeing of the first leg.

Watch the full match refereeing:

Referee : Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO) assistants : Bruno Raphael Pires and Bruno Boschilia (GO and PR, respectively)

: Bruno Raphael Pires and Bruno Boschilia (GO and PR, respectively) fourth referee : André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO) video referee : Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN) AVAR (assistant): Flávio Gomes Barroca (RN)

